Telenor 4G Device Packages – Mifi & Wingle Packages 2020

Are you that type of person who would love to live in a digital world more than a real-world? If yes, then you must need the internet 24 hours a day. At home, you can connect your devices easily with wifi but what you do when you go out? Using mobile data? However, mobile data is expensive and it also consumes your battery life. you really need a portable internet device that can provide you the best internet services where ever you move. Telenor is one of the leading telecom companies in Pakistan, that is providing high-quality connectivity and the best services to the customers.ones. To keep in touch with your friends and family Telenor offers affordable Call, SMS, and internet package. Moreover, Telenor is also offering affordable Wifi & Mifi 4G devices internet packages, that gives you leisure time by enjoying smooth browsing and watching online videos. Therefore, if you get a Telenor 4G device, then you will also enjoy Unlimited Packages.

So if you move around or planning for a trip then you can take your Telenor internet devices with yourself. You can also use Telenor 4G Device in your car. The affordable Unlimited Packages make you able to share the internet data with your friends without any tension.

Telenor 4G Internet Device Packages Details

Telenor 4G internet devices are not only facilitating you in your online activities at different locations but also offering you multiple packages, so you can opt for any of them which fulfill your requirements. If you want to learn about the packages offered by each device then you will find this post helpful in this regard. You can find different packages of 3G/4G internet devices in the following tables.

4G Device packages

Packages offered by 4G Mifi:

You can get amazing internet experience with Telenor 4G MiFi at home as well as outside.

Package Price Details Validity Activation Code 4G Monthly Lite Rs. 1500 36GB + 100GB (1am to 7am) 30 Days *345*1001# 4G Monthly Smart Rs. 2200 85GB + 100GB (1am to 7am) 30 Days *345*1002# 4G Monthly Value Rs. 3800 150GB (limited time offer) 30 Days *345*1003# 4G Monthly Unlimited Rs. 6000 275GB 30 Days *345*1004# 4G 3 Months Bundle Rs. 4000 108GB (36GB/month) 90 Days (3 months) *345*1005# 4G Monthly Lite (Offer 2) Rs. 200 2GB + 1GB (Whatsapp, Goonj, Game Box) 30 Days *301# 4G Weekly Unlimited Internet Bundle Rs. 101.58 Internet: 2500 MB Validity: 7 Days (1AM - 7PM) *345*144#

Terms and Conditions

These offers can be activated by recharging through Internet Easyload or through Self Service by connecting to your 4G hotspot device interface.

These bundles can be subscribed more than once a month.

Packages Offered by 4G Wingle:

Package Price Details Validity Activation Code 4G Monthly Lite Rs. 1500 36GB + 100GB (1am to 7am) 30 Days *345*1001# 4G Monthly Smart Rs. 2200 85GB + 100GB (1am to 7am) 30 Days *345*1002# 4G Monthly Value Rs. 3800 150GB (limited time offer) 30 Days *345*1003# 4G Monthly Unlimited Rs. 6000 275GB 30 Days *345*1004# 4G 3 Months Bundle Rs. 4000 108GB (36GB/month) 90 Days (3 months) *345*1005# 4G Monthly Lite (Offer 2) Rs. 200 2GB + 1GB (Whatsapp, Goonj, Game Box) 30 Days *301# 4G Weekly Unlimited Internet Bundle Rs. 101.58 Internet: 2500 MB Validity: 7 Days (1AM - 7PM) *345*144#

Terms and Conditions

These offers can be activated by recharging through Internet Easyload or through Self Service by connecting to your 4G hotspot device interface.

These bundles can be subscribed more than once a month.

3G Device packages

Package Price Details Validity Activation Code Monthly Budget Rs. 500 9GB 30 Days *345*2001# Monthly Starter Rs. 750 15GB 30 Days *345*2002# Monthly Lite Rs. 1500 36GB + 100GB (1am - 7am) 30 Days *345*1001# 3 Month Bundle Rs. 1600 30 GB (10GB/month) 90 Days (3 months) *345*2004#

Terms and Conditions

These offers can be activated by recharging through Internet Easyload or through Self Service by connecting to your 4G hotspot device interface.

These bundles can be subscribed more than once a month.

Types of Telenor 3G/4G Internet Devices Available?

Telenor is offering three portable internet devices for the customers that include 4G Mifi, 4G Wingle, and 3G Wingle. The price of the 4G Mifi is Rs. 2800. The price of the 4G Wingle is Rs 2200 while 3G Wingle is available at Rs 1000.

Features of Telenor Wifi 3G/4G Devices:

Features of Telenor 4G Mifi:

Press & Play

Connect up to 16 Wi-Fi devices (Smartphones, Tablets, Laptops, Smart Watches, LEDs or other Wi-Fi devices)

1500mAh rechargeable lithium battery

Maximum Working Time: 6 hours

Maximum Standby Time: 300 hours

4G/3G/2G Fall back option.

Features of Telenor 4G Wingle:

Plug & Play

Connect to USB power source or a computer

Connect up to 10 Wi-Fi devices (Smartphones, Tablets, Laptops, Smart Watches, LEDs or other Wi-Fi devices)

4G/3G/2G Fall back option.

Limited stock available.

Mentioned price is only applicable for device purchase. Need to purchase separate internet bundle to use the device

Features of Telenor 3G Wingle:

3G Wingle is a network access terminal product that is connected with Laptop/PC or USB port and used to access the internet on WiFi-enabled devices (handsets, tablets, PC/laptop, etc). GWith Telenor 3G wingle gets the ultimate internet experience, both at home and on the go with the fastest growing and superior 3G network. 3G Wingle can support up to 10 multiple internet connections.

Plug & Play

Connect to USB power source or a computer

Connect up to 10 Wi-Fi devices (Smartphones, Tablets, Laptops, Smart Watches, LEDs or other Wi-Fi devices)

3G/2G Fall back option

How to Buy the Telenor internet Wifi Device?

You can buy any Telenor internet Wifi Device directly from the website. You only have to follow the below simple steps:

Open the website

Go to the devices

Select the device

Then select your desired bundle

Tap on Buy Now, it will take you to another page where you will put the required information, that includes your name, postal address, and mobile number.

Then select the payment method

Once you complete the whole procedure, then you will get your product at your doorstep. In fact, it is a big facility that you will get your product at your place. You will not have to go out or put some extra efforts in order to get the device.

Wrapping up:

Telenor is providing best services to its customers. It believes in the facilitation of the customers, therefore it struggles a lot to provide affordable packages to the customers in order to stay in contact with their beloved ones. Telenor also provides affordable Call, SMS and internet packages. To keep in touch with beloved ones and stay updated with the surroundings, Telenor is offering affordable Wifi & Mifi 4G devices internet packages for customers.

Telenor Articles you might want to read:

If you want to get some more details then you can visit the Telenor website, that is https://www.telenor.com.pk/