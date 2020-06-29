Telenor Lets you Play More se Zayada by Subscribing to GAMELOFT
During coronavirus pandemic, people are staying at home and are getting bored. To help people get out of boredom and enjoy, Telenor Pakistan has come up with countless games for gamers that can be played without ad interruptions or in-app purchases. For gaming enthusiasts looking for extreme gaming experience, the company lets users subscribe to GAMELOFT.
This platform has top of the line games and the best thing is one can enjoy access to unlimited games with an ad-free premium experience.
GAMELOFT: The Best Experience for Gaming Enthusiasts
All you can play! Gameloft is a gaming portal of Android and HTML 5 games with a wide range of gaming genres from Arcade, Sports, Casual, and much more. In order to get the most out of this offer, users need to subscribe it form the Telenor Pakistan website and have to pay 25+ tax for the validity of 5 days.
Here are the details:
Terms and Conditions:
- Users will be informed about any price change
- Only users with active subscriptions will be able to download and play games.
- Weekly subscription is charged from your mobile balance
- Free Trial is only for new users
- One can activate this offer from the website or going to the mentioned link.