Telenor Lets you Play More se Zayada by Subscribing to GAMELOFT

During coronavirus pandemic, people are staying at home and are getting bored. To help people get out of boredom and enjoy, Telenor Pakistan has come up with countless games for gamers that can be played without ad interruptions or in-app purchases. For gaming enthusiasts looking for extreme gaming experience, the company lets users subscribe to GAMELOFT.

This platform has top of the line games and the best thing is one can enjoy access to unlimited games with an ad-free premium experience.

GAMELOFT: The Best Experience for Gaming Enthusiasts

All you can play! Gameloft is a gaming portal of Android and HTML 5 games with a wide range of gaming genres from Arcade, Sports, Casual, and much more. In order to get the most out of this offer, users need to subscribe it form the Telenor Pakistan website and have to pay 25+ tax for the validity of 5 days. Here are the details: Price: Rs. 25 + Tax Validity: 5 Days To Activate: Subscribe to Subscribe to GAMELOFT

Terms and Conditions: