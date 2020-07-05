Telenor Pakistan introduces an exciting offer for its customer. Telenor Monthly IMO Bundle is suitable for those who use IMO for video calls. In this hour of need, when people are forced to do social distancing, video calling is preferred to fulfil their daily needs. This IMO bundle is available in Rs. 45. After subscribing to this offer, users will get 2000 MB data to use for IMO only.

Telenor Monthly IMO Bundle is Available in Rs. 45

The package lets you stay connected with your loved ones throughout the month. All Telenor prepaid users are eligible for this offer.

Offered Incentives:

2000 MB for IMO

How to Subscribe the Offer?

Telenor users can subscribe the offer by dialing *466#

Price:

Users can avail this offer in Just Rs. 45

Validity:

This offer is valid for 30 days.

Terms and Conditions: