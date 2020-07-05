Telenor Monthly IMO Bundle is Available in Rs. 45
Telenor Pakistan introduces an exciting offer for its customer. Telenor Monthly IMO Bundle is suitable for those who use IMO for video calls. In this hour of need, when people are forced to do social distancing, video calling is preferred to fulfil their daily needs. This IMO bundle is available in Rs. 45. After subscribing to this offer, users will get 2000 MB data to use for IMO only.
The package lets you stay connected with your loved ones throughout the month. All Telenor prepaid users are eligible for this offer.
Offered Incentives:
- 2000 MB for IMO
How to Subscribe the Offer?
- Telenor users can subscribe the offer by dialing *466#
Price:
- Users can avail this offer in Just Rs. 45
Validity:
- This offer is valid for 30 days.
Terms and Conditions:
- After Rs 60 of daily charging on default rate, further usage will be completely free for the rest of the day (Fair Usage Policy of 750MB).
- Bundle internet can be used on 2G, 3G and 4G networks
- Default rate usage without subscribing to bundles will be charged at Rs 4.8/MB on 2G.
- Default rate usage without subscribing to bundles will be charged at Rs 4.8/MB on 3G & 4G.
- Rates and/or resources may vary based on geographical location.