If we examine the historical trajectory of the last few years, we see that Chinese apps are quickly penetrating into the Pakistani market. We can see Bigo, TikTok, and many other such apps. Now we have another app that started to make ground in the Pakistani market since mid-December 2020. The name of the app is SnackVideo and it is currently ranked in the top ten Google Play Store apps in the “Video Players & Editors” for Pakistan. After the success of its app in Pakistan, the parent company Kuaishou Technology is actively recruiting content moderators from the country.

Tencent-backed Kuaishou Plans to Enter the Pakistani Market

The Chinese company plans to hire a team in Pakistan to coordinate influencer marketing campaigns among advertisers and talent agencies which are registered with the Chinese video-sharing mobile application.

The Kuaishou company is looking to include talent agencies like Alchemist, Citrus Talent, and the BodyBeat Group to lock in social media content creators (SMCCs) that are brand safe. The company believes that by directly dealing with talent agencies, it will be able to enforce content guidelines and evade the app bans faced by the TikTok and Bigo in Pakistan.

While speaking to Profit, executive recruitment firms said that the company is searching for seasoned digital campaign strategists to help SMCCs to increase their coherence, contribution, and loyalty to guarantee advertiser campaign success.

As the SMCC market in Pakistan heats up, the ecosystem will require an MCN. Advertising agencies that are planning to do so would need to copy the business model of CastingAsia while acting as both the training academy for aspiring SMCCs.

