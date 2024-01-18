From the outset, Google has collaborated with Samsung on the development of its Tensor chips. Nevertheless, recent reports suggest a potential shift as Google contemplates transitioning from Samsung to TSMC. A noteworthy initial move toward this transition involves Google entrusting KYEC with chip testing responsibilities.

As per a report, Google has issued test orders to the Taiwanese manufacturer KYEC. KYEC specializes in providing testing services for new chips set to be manufactured in Taiwan. The report suggests that Google has procured hardware for deployment in KYEC’s Miaoli Tongluo factory to streamline the testing process. Testing is expected to commence “in the middle of this year” and will progressively increase in volume.

The information had previously reported that Google aimed to introduce its “first fully customized chip” in the 2024 Pixel phones. However, the trial production deadline for 2023 was not met, and the transition to TSMC was a recent development. Consequently, it seems that Google is collaborating with Samsung once again for the Tensor G4 SoC, expected to feature in the Pixel 9.

Following this, Google is reportedly planning to shift to TSMC for the Tensor G5, expected in 2025. This move signifies a shift away from relying on the foundation of Samsung’s Exynos chips, and instead, Google’s Tensor chips will utilize TSMC’s 3nm process.

