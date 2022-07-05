Recently, it has been reported that famous EV manufacturer Tesla will halt operations at the Gigafactory Berlin in order to modernize the facility and add a shift to increase production capacity. The primary motive is to increase production to keep up with the demand.

Giga Berlin achieved a production pace of 1,000 Model cars per week in June thanks to its utilization of the 2170 cells, which enables a battery architecture. Although Giga Texas initially seemed to be falling behind because it had trouble ramping up production of the 4680 battery cell and structural battery pack, however, the factory had significantly increased production after Tesla began assembling the Model Y Long Range with 2170 cells at the facility.

Tesla to Upgrade its Gigafactory Berlin to Ramp up Production

Now, Tesla wants Gigafactory Berlin to catch up, so it will reportedly shut down the factory for approximately two weeks to enhance its production. Additionally, the automaker will start a third shift and start making electric motors on-site rather than importing them from the Gigafactory Shanghai.

Employees believe that after the production pause, work should be done in three shifts rather than two.

While the upgrade could really assist, Gigafactory Berlin’s biggest problem is reportedly its workforce. There have been numerous reports over the past few months that Tesla is having trouble finding and keeping per employee. Some of them mentioned that the local union, IG Metall, had begun to become involved and that salaries had been a particular problem. Tesla did, however, raise pay for many staff by 6% in an effort to solve the issue.

After the production restarts later this month, Tesla will need to make a big hiring effort in order to add a third shift to the facility.

