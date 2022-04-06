After the prime minister, Imran Khan dissolved the assemblies and asked for the elections in the next three months, various posts regarding the voting of the oversees Pakistanis are circulating and there also came a fake message on social media that says election commission and NADRA in collaboration have developed an online voting system for the overseas Pakistanis. The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) clarifies that this is the fake message that is circulating on social media about the voting authority given to Pakistanis who are living abroad. NADRA has not shared, issued, or published any such message, and also it has not signed any such collaboration with the Election Commission of Pakistan. The actual Story Behind NADRA fake post of overseas Pakistanis voting.

The fake message tells about the registration procedure and asks to open an account using your email address and mobile number. It also asks to put the ID card number in the system to cast the vote. This seems to be a defaulter who is sending such messages. Maybe this is another series of cybercrime to get users’ personal data. This can also be a move to defame the authorities.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) also issued an alike statement clarifying that the message being circulated on the social media platforms regarding the voting method of overseas Pakistanis is fake and no such message has been shared, issued, or published by the ECP.

The PTI government had long been talking about the voting of the overseas Pakistanis but the issue has not yet been settled between the government and legal parties as the issue is complicated and has many multiple technical and legal complications. As the assemblies have now been resolved, nothing can be said about the fate of the overseas Pakistanis voting rights and procedures as the systems will now move more slowly than before.

