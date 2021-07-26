The Apple Watch Series 6 is now in stores for purchase. This watch comes in two sizes 40 mm and 44 mm, and offers Wi-Fi and GPS connectivity. It is updated from its previous versions and now comes with the blood oxygen monitoring feature. It has a big bright display, as well as a built-in sleep tracker.

The Apple Watch Series 6 Now Available in Stores

The Apple Watch is not quite different from its earlier models, however, now there are more color options available. The feature that helps to distinguish is the sensor array present at the bottom is different from the blood oxygen sensor now. Hence can be physically distinguished from the previous generation. The new Series 6 has a faster charging that is noticeable when charging to test the sleep tracker. The screen tends to be somewhat brighter than its predecessor.

The watch is available for $399, but via Best Buy the sale price reduces down to $279. Like Best Buy, Amazon is honoring the Watch too as they are also placing deals of $265. It is also accommodated with a red aluminum case, as well as a red sport band.

Though the company claims to have a new processor in the new Apple Watch Series 6, the user feedback suggests that it is not affected. The battery life and speed are identical to the model released last year.

