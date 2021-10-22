The Galaxy Phones will Receive Samsung October 2021 security update

We are all set to enjoy the Android 12 update soon, at the same time Samsung October 2021 security update is rolling out to users. This month some of the Galaxy Smartphones have received the update and some will get it soon. Do you want to know if you are lucky to have it? Below is the list to check your device.

Samsung October 2021 security update – what’s new

The new update for Samsung Galaxy devices started rolling out on September 28 to Galaxy S21 series. This update weighing 300 MB has no extreme changes on the user’s end. Later on, Samsung told that there are 68 privacy/security patches from Google and 32 vulnerabilities patched by Samsung, 24 of which were considered “high-severity.” Other than this change, Samsung’s Portrait Mode camera feature now also works with pets.

Galaxy S Series

Among the S series, S21 was the first one to get the October 2021 update. The update is available to the three variants of S21. Later on, this update came for the S20 series. Around October 4, this update came for Galaxy S20 FE 5G. Below are the devices listed from the S series, which have received the security update:

Galaxy S21

Galaxy S21+

Galaxy S21 Ultra

Galaxy S20

Galaxy S20+

Galaxy S20 Ultra

Galaxy S20 FE

Galaxy S10

Galaxy S10+

Galaxy S10e

Galaxy S10 5G

Galaxy Foldables

Samsung Foldable devices were among the few devices that initially got October 2021 update. Starting from galaxy Z Fold 3, Flip 3, and Fold 2, all of these were updated one month prior to the update officially being rolled out.

Below are the devices from the Foldable series, which have got the update

Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy Z Fold 2

Galaxy Z Flip

Galaxy Z Flip 5G

Galaxy Fold

Galaxy Note Series Galaxy Note 20 got the update along with the S20 series in October 2021. After this, Samsung Extended the support to Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ and in some more days Galaxy Note 10 Lite is also started getting the updated security patch.

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Galaxy Note 20

Galaxy Note 10

Galaxy Note 10+

Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Galaxy A Series

Galaxy A50 was the first device among Galaxy A series to get the October 2021 patch. On October 4, this update rolled out for Galaxy A8 (2018), and Galaxy A9 (2018) with a gap of a few days, and later on other Samsung devices from the series started getting it.

Galaxy A52

Galaxy A02s

Galaxy A01

Galaxy A50

Galaxy A20

Galaxy A9 (2018)

Galaxy A8 (2018)

Samsung October 2021 Update for Galaxy Tablets

The only tablet that has got the new update is Galaxy Tab Active 3, which started receiving the update on October 4.

