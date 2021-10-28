The New Name of Facebook is Meta

The CEO of Facebook, MarkZuckerberg had announced its plans regarding the new name of Facebook. Today, at the company’s Connect event, the CEO of Facebook revealed the new name of the brand which is now META. While announcing this new branding, Zuckerberg said:

“We are a company that builds technology to connect. “Together, we can finally put people at the center of our technology. And together, we can unlock a massively bigger creator economy. To reflect who we are and what we hope to build,” he added. He said the name Facebook doesn’t fully encompass everything the company does now, and is still closely linked to one product. “But over time, I hope we are seen as a metaverse company.”

Facebook Changing new Name to Meta

Zuckerberg now handles Twitter @meta and meta.com, upon clicking which will redirect you to the welcome page on Facebook giving users an overview of the new changes.

This rebrand is done in order to build its reputation. Also, the company wants to be known as something more than just a social media platform and wants to focus on Mark’s plans on building metaverse. It means in the next Facebook years, people will change their view of considering Facebook as just a social media company and will consider it as a metaverse company.

While telling about this new change, CEO Facebook revealed that the overall structure of the company would not be changing.

“Starting with our results for the fourth quarter of 2021, we plan to report on two operating segments: Family of Apps and Reality Labs” he explained. We also intend to start trading under the new stock ticker we have reserved, MVRS, on December 1. Today’s announcement does not affect how we use or share data.”

