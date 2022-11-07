The New Nothing Ear 2 Is Set To Release This December

Fans of Nothing gadgets are going absolutely crazy in anticipation of the arrival of the brand new Nothing Ear 2. The release of Nothing Ear 2 is expected to be in December,

Everyone was taken aback in 2022 when Carl Pei Nothing brand released its very first product, the Nothing Ear 1, which made its debut in the same year. The phone offered its users several respectable features, which helped it win the favors of its users. The Nothing Ear 1 is equipped with an 11.6mm dynamic driver and enables ANC (Active Noise Cancellation). Additionally, it is compatible with the AAC and SBC codecs. The Nothing Ear 1 itself had a battery life of up to 5.7 hours, and when combined with the charging case, it could receive an additional 32 hours of charge. Either a cable with a type-c connector or a Qi wireless charger can be used to charge it.

Fans are looking forward to the release of the newest Nothing Ear 2 in December with the expectation of having already seen the Nothing Ear 1.

According to an image that was discovered online of the upcoming Nothing Ear 2, the product has a design that is half-in ear and a transparent cylindrical casing that is inspired by lipstick.

The image that was accidentally published online also shows the translucent appearance of the Nothing Ear 1. The charging case is the plastic module, and the earbuds have a branding that says “ear 2” rather than the Nothing logo that was on the Nothing Ear 1.

The original pricing of the Nothing Ear 1 was $99. As far as price is concerned, there is a good chance that the price of the Nothing Ear 2 will be slightly more than that of Nothing Ear 1.

Fans of the Nothing are getting increasingly excited about the prospect of the Nothing Ear 2 becoming available on the market in the not-too-distant future.

