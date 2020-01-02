The Wait of Encrypted Calendar for Android and iOS will End in 2020

Calendars are the most vital part of our lives and we cannot imagine a day without them. Even in our home, we have one calendar handed so that we can schedule our day accordingly. As everything is getting digitized now and fewer people want to hand ugly calendars at home, hows the idea of having them in your mobiles? Next year, we will be getting an encrypted calendar for Android and iOS. Currently, this calendar is available for Desktop users only. Having an end to end encryption, the data of yours will remain private and even the company proton mail (developer) will not be able to see it.

Encrypted Calendar for Android and iOS to Come with Exciting Features

The calendar has almost the same features as Google Calander. It will allow you to remove events, set reminders and repeat some events on a daily, weekly and monthly basis.

This video shows why you should be waiting for this special calendar. The ProtonCalander will have a free basic version and a paid one for some additional features. For instance, you can send 150 emails per day with the free version of the app however with the premium one, one can send 1500 emails.

This will be the handiest solution for business tycoons who forget their meetings. It will be equally good for doctor appointments, remembering anniversaries and birthdays.

Source: The Verge