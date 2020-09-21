These Issues with Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and other Models are Frustrating users

The Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus, and Galaxy S20 Ultra are high-end phones from the Samsung family. These flagship devices have come with lots of stuff to love, but unfortunately, even these phones are not without issues. It is quite frustrating when you spend lots of money to buy a device and come up with unavoidable issues. Issues with Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and other Models are annoying users.

Issues with Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra- The New Talk of Town

Samsung Galaxy S20 ultra 5G users face unprompted and sometimes severe problems, as reported. Most of the problems are hardware related. There are two significant problems related to Samsung Galaxy S20 ultra 5G as per the users. These problems are seen in Galaxy S10, S20 families, Galaxy Note 10 and Note 20 models.

Battery indication Battery drainage

Confirmed by several users that these battery issues are genuine.

Battery indication:

The phone shuts down before showing any indication about the battery measurement before reaching 1 % or less.

Battery drainage:

The other problem is, the phone battery drained out too quickly, making phone battery dead when it reaches 1%-5%.

On Reddit, many concerned users gave their reviews related to the phone. Some subscribers with the handle of Ldn_brother wrote:

“I can confirm this on the s20 ultra. As soon as I get down below 15% the battery magically disappears rapidly. I’ll be on 6% and all of a sudden my phone has turned off after I pick it up 2 mins later. I’ve kind of learned to live with it, although I know it’s not right. Never had this with the S4 or S7.”

Some of the users provide impractical solutions to these battery problems. One of the users came up with the suggestion. He posted: “Easy solution, charge your phone whenever possible, and don’t let it get that low.”

You can buy a power bank with the device but that will not help to solve the problem from scratch. Samsung Galaxy users should hope for the best and keep their fingers crossed that manufacturer will resolve these problems. On the other side, Samsung should also be looking into these problems, in order to maintain its credibility among users.

