This is the first app to have Android 12 animated splash screen

Android 12 has revealed some of the amazing features and users are quite happy to know about them. Among many others, the animated splash screen is the most vital one. With this feature. upon tapping one app that is compatible with it, the icon will expand till it reaches the four corners of the display. According to Google, this animated icon will offer a delightful experience to users.

Google had shared the inclusion of splash screen animation API in Android 12 developer preview 3.

Google announced this feature on the android developer’s web page. While telling about this feature, Google said:

“it includes an into-app motion at launch, a splash screen showing your app icon, and a transition to your app itself. Google writes that “The new experience brings standard design elements to every app launch, but it’s also customizable so your app can maintain its unique branding.”

The animation is divided into two subcategories: the entered one and an exit one. As evident by the name, the entered one comes into action when a user launches the app whereas the exit one shows up when you are leaving the app.

When a user opens the app with the app process not running ie; cold start, or if the app is launched without any activity ie; warmth start, the system will automatically show a splash screen along with themes and animations. When the app is all set to open up, the splash screen is dismissed and the app runs smoothly. Developers get the freedom to change the appearance of this animation screen with customization.

The app to get this splash screen feature is Google Drive.

