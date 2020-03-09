The long awaited and rumored Dark mode Toggle was added to both Android 10 and iOS 13. Users were happy to get it as upon enabling it, the system changes the regular black text on white background to the white text on black background. This color scheme helped people with less eye strain and saved eyesight to be getting week during night usage of the mobile. This dark mode feature enhances the battery life of the devices having AMOLED screens as well as these screens are not backlit and they create black color by turning off few pixels. Due to the turning off of pixels, the battery is less consumed. However we keep on getting new pixel bug on and off, the detail will be revealed at the end.

Apple has remained better when it comes to introducing system wide Dark Mode. It added a feature lacking in Android that lets iPhone users create a schedule for Dark mode.

People having iPhone can go to setting>Display & Brightness and can turn on the toggle on the Automatic option under the Light and Dark Mode options for phone.

This Pixel Bug Stops Dark Mode Feature from Working Automatically

Through this automatic option, iOS users can arrange to have light mode turned on from sunrise to sunset and dark mode activated from sunset to sunrise. One can also set a customized schedule just according to their choice. After huge demand, this similar feature was included in Android Q beta release but when the final Android 10 was launched this feature was removed. As, Google had promised to bring this feature, it has included in the Pixel features. However, this feature do not allow users to set specific times to turn Dark Mode on and off. It will turn on the Dark mdoe no local sunset time and turn it off on the local sunrise time.

However, the sad news is that this feature is not working for certain app such as Google’s Gboard QWERTY app, the contacts app, the dialer app and some other apps. These apps are not switching from light to dark mode. However there is a good ending to this news. An official Google Reddit account posted that this problem will be fixed soon. Here’s what he said: