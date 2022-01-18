This Tamil Nadu Couple Will Host a Metaverse Wedding Reception

Metaverse is becoming a thing of reality. People are so much into the concept that they start living in it. A very similar will going to happen soon. A Tamil Nadu duo is planning a metaverse marriage reception, featuring guests electronically logging in from all across the world. The ceremony for Dinesh SP and Janaganandhini Ramaswamy will start happening in the Hogwarts castle’s digital headquarters. Yes! the very famous dining room, to be accurate. The bride and groom’s virtual avatars would greet visitors in the metaverse setting, according to the Times of India, with the ceremony being carried over by the portrait of the bride’s late dad.

Tamil Nadu Wedding Reception

On February 6, the pair will make it official. Dinesh performs as a project associate at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras. Whereas, Janaganandhini is a computer programmer. Their marriage will actually happen in Sivalingapuram town in Tamil Nadu. The groom was the one who suggested the idea of throwing the reception inside the metaverse. Guess what, Janaganandhini agreed. Dinesh states that he has been a long-time cryptocurrency and blockchain enthusiast. He was mining Ethereum for the last year. He further explains that it was this that inspired him to conduct his wedding reception like this. because blockchain is the foundation of the virtual world. Invitees at this different but traditional wedding celebration on the metaverse will just be able to dress their characters in Indian traditional or contemporary attire. They will give the newlyweds gifts via GPay or Crypto.

A Wise Call

Janaganandhin feels that this will be the best method to plan their wedding, especially since the pair met on Instagram. The scenario is also solving the worldwide increase in COVID-19 cases. It helps reduce the crowd. But, they are not the first to do so. The previous year, a US couple organize their metaverse wedding.

