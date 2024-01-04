UK police started investigating the metaverse sexual assault case involving a teenage girl who was reportedly sexually assaulted within a VR metaverse, marking what could be the first-ever criminal probe of this kind. Donna Jones, from the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners, informed the BBC that the complaint was filed in 2023 and that the investigation is ongoing.

The initial report came from the Daily Mail, indicating that the victim is under 16 years old. Allegedly, while using a VR headset, multiple strangers’ avatars approached and touched the girl’s avatar. The platform involved hasn’t been specified as Meta’s Horizon Worlds. However, Meta did issue a statement, saying, “The behaviour described is unacceptable on our platform. We have a protection feature, called personal boundary, to keep unknown individuals at a distance. We’ll investigate further as more details are provided.”

UK Police Investigate Metaverse Sexual Assault Case

This news sparked discussions on the police’s role in dealing with “virtual” offences. There’s concern about existing laws not adequately addressing or prosecuting such cases. Unfortunately, there are no details about the child due to doubts about the feasibility of prosecution.

One officer familiar with the case mentioned that the psychological trauma experienced by the child is akin to that of a physical assault victim. These situations surpass the capabilities of the current laws. There is a need to update the law to safeguard women and children in virtual environments.

The UK’s laws define sexual assault and rape as physical acts, making prosecution challenging in cases like this where there’s no physical contact. The geographical location of the involved individuals could pose further complications.

Efforts to protect young people online are crucial, especially with evolving tactics used by offenders. The metaverse provides a new platform for potential predators, requiring a continuously evolving policing approach and greater responsibility from tech companies to ensure safety.

Home Secretary James Cleverly emphasized the seriousness of the situation. He highlighted the immersive nature of virtual environments and the potential long-term impact on victims. He stressed the importance of addressing these issues seriously, considering the potential danger posed by individuals willing to inflict digital trauma.

The police did not disclose the name of the specific officer handling the investigation.

See Also: Sony Announces To Build Metaverse With Manchester City