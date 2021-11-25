This will be the 1st Smartphone to Include 200 MP Samsung Sensor Camera

Unexpectedly, Motorola is the first company to include a 200 MP Samsung Sensor Camera on its upcoming smartphone. The company is going to unveil the model deploying this giant camera sensor by the first half of 2022.

This news is leaked by a Tipster named ICE Universe on Twitter

200MP camera will be adopted by Moto first, then by Xiaomi in the second half of next year, and by 2023, Samsung will adopt 200MP. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) November 24, 2021

This 20-megapixel ISOCELL HPI sensor was unveiled by Samsung in September. This sensor uses new pixel binning technology that delivers a maximum resolution of 200 megapixels. Another smartphone company, Xiaomi is also working on including this sensor included phone next year. Moreover, it is also evident that Samsung will bring its in-house giant camera in 2023.

Another tipster in China has revealed Motrollas’ plans on Weibo, housing those large camera sensors that will definitely capture great images.

This 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HPI sensor has come with a pixel size of 0.64-micron pixels. This sensor is equipped with proprietary Chameleon Cell technology that uses a two-by-two, four-by-four or full pixel layout and it lets users capture images between 12.5- and 200-megapixel resolutions.

Moreover, the company is also working on Moto Edge X that will feature a 60-megapixel OmniVision OV60A 0.61μm selfie camera sensor. The device will also house 50-megapixel OmniVision OV50A 1/1.55-inch primary camera at the back.

