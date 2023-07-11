Meta Platforms’ social media apps Instagram and Facebook, messaging app WhatsApp and Twitter-rival Threads were all back up after a global outage affecting thousands of users on Monday. According to Downdetector.com, the outage lasted for over an hour.

According to the reports, over 14,000 users reported issues with accessing Instagram, while around 7,000 and 2,700 users faced issues with Facebook and WhatsApp, respectively.

Global Outage Resolved: Facebook, Instagram, Threads, and WhatsApp are Now Restored

Check Also: Twitter Threatens to Sue Meta Over the New Threads App

Meta’s newest offering Threads also experienced an outage, with about 470 users reporting problems accessing the app.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. The numbers mentioned above are the issues reported on Downdetector. The outage could have affected a larger number of users. Not all the users reported the issue on the site.

Meta did not reveal any reason behind the outages. The outage comes less than a week after Meta launched Threads. Meanwhile, the Twitter alike app has now more than 100 million users.

Meta launched Threads last week for iOS and Android users in 100 countries, and it is currently the top free app on the App Store. The new app crossed 2 million sign-ups in just two hours after launch, 10 million users in seven hours and 30 million in just 12 hours. Instagram Head Adam Mosseri last week clarified that Meta does not want to replace Twitter.

Although the app looks like Twitter. But there are still many features the new app does not have. We are not sure whether Meta will bring these features to Thread or if it has plans to bring brand-new features.