TikTok Becomes the Official Sponsor of the HBL PSL Anthem 2022

Pakistan Super League is making rounds on social media platforms as it is set to begin on the 27th of January. The league’s formal commencement is always done through an anthem. Last year’s official anthem was named ‘Groove Mera’ and was sung by Naseebo Lal and company. It was sponsored by HBL as it is the title sponsor of the PSL. However, this time around, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced that the popular social media platform TikTok will sponsor the official anthem of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Furthermore, it is also pertinent to mention here that the PSL 7 official anthem will be sung by Atif Aslam and Aima Baig and produced by Abdullah Siddiqui.

TikTok is now the Official partner of the HBL PSL Anthem

We all know Tiktok is one of the most used social media platforms in Pakistan and all over the world. So it is expected that it would add much more excitement to the upcoming HBL PSL anthem. The fans are desperately waiting for the anthem because of the presence of superstars. Furthermore, it is pertinent to mention here that TikTok will be the first-ever digital platform where the teaser and anthem will officially be launched.

In this regard, PCB’s CEO Salman Naseer said,

The HBL Pakistan Super League anthems have a fan base of their own and each season we have produced quality anthems that have ignited passion and excitement both in Pakistan and around the world. This season, we are upbeat and excited about a brilliant collaboration between Pakistan superstars Atif Aslam and Aima Baig with Abdullah Siddiqui.

The presence of ecstatic national singers like Atif Aslam, Aima Baig, and, Abdullah Siddiqui along with TikTok as the main sponsor of the PSL Anthem will surely make it a treat to watch.

Check out? PUBG Mobile officially collaborates with PSL Franchise