TikTok introduced a new update that brings new tools to let users edit and adjust videos. Users will now be able to adjust clips, sounds, images, and even text right from TikTok without having to leave the social network to use third-party apps.

TikTok Brings New Tools to Let Users Edit and Adjust Videos

The platform already offers some basic video editing tools for users. However now, TikTok is giving more control to the users. For instance, users can now stack, cut, and split videos and sounds. Adding and editing text to clips has been made easier. Users will now also get an option to add a photo and video overlays for picture-in-picture.

Other new tools include options to adjust video speed, rotate or zoom individual clips, and add sound effects. In other words, the update turns TikTok into a basic video editor. The company reveals that the new tools “empower people to enjoy more creative freedom.”

TikTok said in a statement, “From carefully edited recipes to tutorials and daily vlogs, so many of the most captivating videos on TikTok are created by talented storytellers who express their creativity with every cut, clip, and transition.“

TikTok is currently expanding this toll to users in the U.S. and some other regions. It will be available to all users in the coming days.

Similarly, the platform also announced Photo Mode, a new carousel format that lets users share high-quality images on TikTok combined with a soundtrack. TikTok is also increasing the character limit of post descriptions.

