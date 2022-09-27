TikTok has just created a clone of another increasingly popular app, BeReal. Just like BeReal, TikTok Now also let users take a picture with their front and back phone cameras anytime. Aside from a few features, the biggest difference between the two apps is their name. Here’s everything you need to know about TikTok Now and how to use it.

What is TikTok Now and How to Use it?

TikTok Now is a feature that prompts users to take an unfiltered photo/video using the front and back of their camera at a random time of day so people can see where they are and what they’re doing. It allows users to choose between taking a static photo or a 10-second video. Also, it gives users three minutes to post.

The company is still experimenting with the new feature at the moment. In the U.S, this feature works within the app. However, users from other countries may get this feature as a separate app.

The feature is available for US users. With the most recent update, you will find the Now button along the bottom navigation bar, next to the posting button. Tap the Now button to see an Explore Feed of TikTok Now.

After activating the new feature, you will receive a daily prompt to capture a 10-second video or a static photo to share what you’re up to. Users must be 18 or older to share their posts on the Explore Feed. For users 13 to 15, only your friends will be able to see and comment on your posts.

The TikTok Now app:

TikTok Now is available as a standalone app in regions outside the U.S. The app works a lot like the TikTok Now feature. However, as a separate mobile app, you must download, it allows users to opt in to receive push notifications for check-ins. This is handy if you prefer your app notifications silenced but want to be alerted of new Nows. Otherwise, there is no need for a separate app.

