According to some latest reports, TikTok is expanding DM options, which include the ability to let anyone message you. Now, users have a total of four options to choose from. The new extended DM options are giving users more control over their privacy.

TikTok Expands DM with These New Options

According to The Information, the platform has been sending emails to some users to let them know about the relatively new options.

If you go to Settings and Privacy > Privacy > Direct Messages in the TikTok app, you have several choices about who can send you DMs. You can let anyone send you a DM, limit them to “suggested friends,” mutual friends, or turn them off completely.

If users select the “Everyone” option, it could make messaging much more common on TikTok. The option gives users the opportunity to reach out to creators they like or other users they don’t know from other platforms.

The marketing executive Brendan Gahan said that it’s trying to move away from just being an app for entertainment toward being more of a social network. “They’re placing an emphasis on your social connections,” he wrote in a LinkedIn post.

No doubt, TikTok is continuously adding interesting features to attract more users. That is why TikTok is one of the most widely used apps.

