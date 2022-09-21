TikTok more Lenient to Popular Accounts with More than 5 million Followers

While TikTok is one of the most loved apps these days, every now and then it gets in hot water for something bad. For instance a few months back people accused it of spreading negativity and then it compromising users’ data and now once again the app is accused of giving more leniency to special popular accounts.

This news has come from one of the most credible sources, Forbed who came across an audio recording of the company’s internal September 2021 meeting. In that audio, it can be heard that company detailed its internal feature named ” creator labels” to be reserved for accounts having more than 5 million followers.

TikTok Popular Accounts Treated Differently

Most of these people are either influencers or celebrities. These accounts are treated by the company differently through a moderation queue. In the recorded audio during the meeting, one of the employees said:

“We don’t want to treat these users as, um, like any other accounts. There’s a bit more leniency, I’d say,”

This statement is quite contrary to the company’s Community Guidelines that apply to “everyone and everything on TikTok.”

While people are not happy about it, the company has not yet officially responded to it. One of the spokesperson from the company revealed that TikTok does not have any moderation queues based on follower counts which mean the company is not lenient in moderating accounts with more than 5 million followers.

On the other hand, if this accusation from Forbes is true, TikTok won’t be the first company to treat special accounts differently. In 2021, The Wall Street Journal has told that Meta’s Xcheck system allowed many high-profile Facebook and Instagram users to break the rules.

Let’s see what the company says about it officially.

