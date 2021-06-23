Tiktok Videos: Nearly 10M Videos Removed by PTA

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has removed 9.8 million TikTok videos that contain immoral content, in addition to banning 720,000 TikTok posting accounts.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority Counsel Jehanzeb Mehsud and Director Technical Syed Arshad Ali told Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan and Justice Syed Arshad Ali that the regulator had increased the number of ‘moderators’ in the country from 116 to 476 to monitor the objectionable and indecent material uploaded on TikTok.

Furthermore, prior to being downloaded on the site, numerous countries were addressed throughout the process of deleting inappropriate content in Tiktok videos.

PHC Chief Justice Rashid Khan ordered the PTA to keep fighting the video-sharing app and not shut down the platform. The court stated that it did not want to outright outlaw TikTok in the country, but rather wanted to see a mechanism put in place to prevent obscene material from being uploaded.

The Standing Committee on Defence in National Assembly was briefed on Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and other social media sites’ compliance on June 14.

“Facebook even refuses to reply to our requests,” the NACTA official added, bemoaning the lack of data security legislation and pushing lawmakers to take action.

During the hearing, PTA officers claimed that they mostly follow the FIA’s orders and that they had so far blocked all of the country’s major pornographic websites.



