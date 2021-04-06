TikTok auto captions feature is now rolling out in the app

TikTok has taken a significant step in making the app more user-friendly. Tiktok Auto captions have been added to the app, allowing content creators to generate subtitles for their videos automatically. It has a functionality that makes the app available to users who are deaf or hard of hearing.

Previously, TikTok users who wished to make their videos more available had to manually type out captions, which could take a long time. TikTok, on the other hand, would be able to automatically generate subtitles for videos with auto captions.

Auto transcription has improved over time, and more providers are incorporating it into their applications to make material more accessible. Google added the feature to Chrome last month, allowing it to create captions for audio played in the browser.

After downloading or recording a video, the creator can choose the option for auto captions on the editing tab. They will then edit the text that is written to correct any errors before the video is released.

TikTok auto captions, while mostly designed for usability, can also assist those who choose to watch TikTok videos without the sound, for example, when you don’t want to annoy others but don’t have headphones.

(TikTok says it’s working to “get the word out” and allow people to use the feature.) Auto captions will be available in English and Japanese at first, however it will arrive in other languages in the coming months.