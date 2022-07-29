TikTok’s HTML5 mini-games are under testing

The social media platforms are adding value to their users by introducing new features to keep them stick to the platform and enjoy each and every visit. TikTok wants to measure the taste of the users as far as gaming is concerned and whether they will like to stay on the platform and play mini-games to get encouraged and amused. Hence, TikTok’s HTML5 mini-games are in testing phase to judge the liking of the users.

TikTok’s HTML5 mini-games

A spokesperson told about the TikToks gaming pilot:

“We’re always looking at ways to enrich our platform and regularly test new features and integrations that bring value to our community. Currently, we’re exploring bringing HTML5 games to TikTok through integrations with third-party game developers and studios.”

The users will be able to play these mini-games inside the social media app and these new treats can be discovered through the creators’ video. TikTok very silently launched the gaming feature with diverse partners who will cooperate in proper implementation. The partners include Vodoo, Lotem, FRVR, Nitro Games, and Aim Lab.

There were rumors at the start of this year about the company working on HTML5 gaming. The gaming giant Zynga teamed up with TikTok’s title to introduce Tiktok’s game “Disco Loco 3D” which is very much similar to Zynga’s famous game “High Heels.” The same partnership TikTok wanted with other gaming developers. Many agreed and joined hands but discussions are still going on with telegraphing, if achieved, there will be an advantage for TikTok and the platform then will be used as a casual mobile gaming app also.

How HTML5 mini-games works?

TikTok has provided a list of mini-games inside the app and appears when one posts a video to the platform. It comes in the section on the final screen where the Add Link button is used to add hashtags, locations, descriptions, and links to content on other apps. The other options within the Add Link are Liist, Rotten Tomatoes, StatMuse, and Whisk and MiniGame lyes just below the Liist button. When the creator clicks MiniGame, he also publishes links to one of the new games with the posted video which appears as an anchor above his username. The viewers can click through the game which they visit the video post.

