Youtube Creators Can Now Quickly Make TikTok-Like Shorts

YouTube Shorts is actually the platform’s attempt to take on TikTok, the popular short-form video app. However, YouTube Shorts is not a standalone service like Tiktok as you won’t find a YouTube Shorts app in the App Store or on Google Play. It instead lives within the service’s main mobile app. Youtube Shorts has proven to be a big success for the platform. The fact is that YouTube is still synonymous with its longer content and its well-known long-form content creators. So, in order to help them out, the platform is introducing a brand-new tool to allow youtube creators to make TikTok Like shorts.

The Platform Has Introduced New Tools For Youtube Creators

The all-new tools will help YouTubers extract 60-second clips from their existing long-form videos and quickly create content for YouTube Shorts.

YouTube Shorts creation product lead Vadim Lavrusik stated that:

“We want to empower creators to easily take a moment from one of their VODs [videos-on-demand], bring it into our tools, and easily edit it into an engaging Short for their viewers”

Youtube announced this feature in a post yesterday. It will start rolling out today and is expected to reach all mobile users in the next few weeks. This new tool is only available within the YouTube app on iOS and Android phones. All the content creators need to navigate their channels and choose a video to edit into a short in order to use this new feature.

In order to make TikTok-like shorts, creators will have to click the “Edit into a Short” option while on the watch page for one of their own videos. After that, they will be able to choose a video segment up to 60 seconds in length to create a new Short. It is quite similar to importing a video from your device gallery to create a Short. However, in this case, using our tools, it will simply allow you to import a segment from one of your already uploaded YouTube videos.

If the Youtube clip is shorter than the 60-second maximum length, then creators will be able to add additional context or new updates to Shorts they make from older long-form clips. Furthermore, the youtube creators can also utilize all other YouTube Shorts editing features such as filters, text, and more. The best part is that if a creator clips a 60-second segment from a longer clip for YouTube Shorts then the platform will automatically provide a link back to the original long-form video right within the Shorts.

