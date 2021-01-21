Top 3 free messaging apps alternatives that you can download from HUAWEI AppGallery right now!

Are you adept at social messaging and in search of the best alternative free apps to benefit from? Don’t waste your time searching further… here are the top-performing messaging apps available on the HUAWEI AppGallery right now. Ranked by the highest number of downloads across the MEA region, Botim, Imo, and Moya have made their way to the top four most downloaded apps falling under the “Communication” category in HUAWEI AppGallery.

BOTIM

BOTIM – Unblocked Video Call and Voice Call is a free worldwide calling and messaging app for everyone. It can bring your family and friends closer than ever. The application supports both video and audio calling among BOTIM users. In addition, it lets you sent text messages, photos and short videos.

imo

imo is a global instant communication platform aiming to provide the most convenient, interactive and fun way for people to connect. Through accessible audio and video communication services, rich multi-media content and other features such as games, imo connects over 200 million users in 62 languages, across more than 150 countries around the world.

Moya

Moya App is a #datafree super-app for messaging, browsing, checking your SASSA grant, live scores and more. No airtime? No worries! The Moya App works in all countries and is #datafree.

With over 96,000 applications available across all categories, HUAWEI AppGallery, the third-largest global app distribution platform from Huawei, offers a wide range of diverse apps and enables the users to use these applications seamlessly with strict protection of their privacy and security. In fact, HUAWEI AppGallery deploys the highest level of verification to isolate and protect users’ sensitive data and privacy. Personally-sensitive information will never be processed outside the Huawei device, giving the user complete control over their personal data. Moreover, thanks to Huawei EMUI services included on Huawei smartphones, users have complete control over apps user permission.

Popular messaging apps such as Botim, imo, and Moya are fully usable within the Huawei Mobile Service thereby enabling smooth and enhanced user experiences. This highlights Huawei’s commitment to continually develop its app portfolio to provide users with innovative and high-quality apps that meet their needs and enhance the overall user experience.