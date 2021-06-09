Yesterday, a number of major social media, government, and news websites like CNN were hit by major global internet outages. These also include the websites of e White House, the British government. According to some reports, the outage maybe caused the malfunctioning of U.S.-based cloud computing services provider Fastly. However, global news agency Reuters didn’t highlight the problem that affected these websites.

In addition to that, some social media platforms’ websites were also affected by this major outage. The prompts such as “Error 503 Service Unavailable” and “connection failure” were appearing on the websites of CNN, the Financial Times, The Guardian, and France’s Le Monde newspaper. The White House website was also prompting an error message but was available again after some time. The gov.uk websites remained inaccessible till around 1030 GMT. Some other major news websites like BBC, New York Times, and Bloomberg News were also temporarily unavailable but were fixed after some time.

Top News & Media Websites Hit By a Global Internet Outage: Report

According to the cloud computing service Fastly, it was investigating “the potential impact to performance with our CDN services.” According to some information on the company’s website, the majority of the Fastly’s coverage areas were facing “Degraded Performance.

Apart from that, the e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc’s retail website was also facing an outage problem. However, Amazon didn’t provide any feedback related to the outage. Moreover, about 21,000 Reddit users reported the same problem on the social media platform, while more than 2,000 users reported the issues with Amazon, according to outage monitoring website Downdetector.com. Furthermore, according to Downdetector’s website, Amazon’s Twitch was also facing an outage problem.

Stay tuned with us for further updates!

Check out? ‘Instagram Down again?’: Memes flood Twitter After Some Face Outage



