15 Best Camera Apps for Android – Free Camera Apps Android 2020





The trend of selfies and pictures is on peak nowadays. Youngsters are now too much inclined towards taking pictures all the time and they take selfies without taking care of where they are. We have observed that they can do anything to get a perfect picture and post it on Facebook. They invest a huge amount of money on buying expensive flagships just because they are offering the best cameras with awesome image results. But one can also download Best Camera Apps for Android for the same purpose as most such apps are free.

These are the Best Camera Apps for Android

Taking pictures is getting as critical to most of the youth as oxygen. Youth is taking it as a good channel of self-expression, that’s why they want to capture each and every moment of their life. However, they don’t want only selfies but perfect Pictures. For that, they usually stay confused that what to do.

There are so many camera apps available on Android which can help you take the best selfies. Many people might know about the best Android camera apps but would be not confident that which one is more suitable and better than others. In today’s post, you will get to know that which best camera apps for Android are good for you.

1) Adobe Photoshop Camera:

Adobe Photoshop Camera is a photo editor camera application that allows you to add the best and most suited filters and effects to your photos even before capturing them. It is one of those android camera apps that lets you show off your novel style with more than a hundred aesthetic, Insta-worthy lens effects along with filters inspired by your favourite artists and influencers. The plus point is that the Adobe Photo Camera app doesn’t require any Photoshop skills so it’s easy to share your world of photos, the way you want. Therefore, it is regarded by many as the best android camera app.

Photoshop Camera is filled with some exciting and amazing AI-powered features that assist you in choosing the most suitable lens and take impressive selfies, scenery shots, the perfect portrait, Bokeh, and more. Quick auto-tone fixes and portrait controls indicate that users can apply unique photo effects such as the blurred background and other fun filters for your photos in order to create high-quality pictures with just a click or swipe of your finger.

On top of everything, Adobe Photo camera app is completely free of cost that makes it the best free camera app for Android. You can download it by clicking here.

2) Filmic Pro:

FiLMiC Pro v6 is one of most advanced HD video recorders ever designed along with a completely manual DSLR camera. The FiLMiC Pro application has been upgraded with cutting-edge specification and one of the most responsive manual camera interfaces available on Android. It enables you to achieve the best possible quality of short video clips, song videos, short films or even feature movies.

FiLMiC Pro has been employed in more high profile film projects comparing to any other video app which includes critically acclaimed movies such as Tangerine and short clips such as Dragonborn. This is the reason it is considered as the best paid android camera app.

FiLMiC Pro resumes this tradition by providing movie & video makers, reporters, teachers, vloggers, artists, musicians, and other professionals, the capability to shoot, record in a true LOG gamma curve on supported devices. LOG enables greater tonal range and flexibility in a post-production setting your smartphone’s capabilities on par with camera equipment costing much more money.

Different features of this amazing app include portrait (vertical) and landscape shooting orientations, variable speed zoom, high-speed frame rates of 60,120, 240 fps (hardware dependent), slow motion and fast motion FX options for a video editor, configurable time-lapse Recording, Tri-mode histogram, and much more.

You can purchase the app from Google Store by clicking here.

3) Open Camera:

The Open Camera is the best free camera app for Android. It is very user-friendly and easier to use. It has a virtual trigger that lets you switch between photos and videos. It also allows you to select other options which will be available on the right. you can take multiple selfies and turn them into a beautiful collage. In order to decorate and edit your shots, there are over 100 stickers in this beauty filter app.

This open camera app has support for different focus modes, scene modes, auto-stabilizer, HD video recording, handy remote controls, configurable volume keys, geotagging of photos and videos, support for an external microphone, HDR, dynamic range optimization mode, small file size, etc.

Though, what makes Open Camera am an appropriate contender for the best camera app for Android is its open-source nature that many users would love to use.

In addition to that, the GUI can efficiently optimize for left or right-handed users. With all these wonderful features, Open Camera is undoubtedly one of the most useful Android camera apps that you must try. One small drawback of this Camera app is its frequent inefficiency in focusing on objects.

Download Open Camera App from Google Play and enjoy.

4) Camera FV-5:

Camera FV-5 is considered as the best DSLR camera app for Android. It renders almost all the DSLR manual photography controls to Android users. The app is basically designed for photography lovers and professionals. It also renders you with full control over ISO, light-metering focus, shutter speed, etc. As this app offers a lot of manual controls over photography, many also regard it as the best manual camera app for Android.

The app has tons of features and packed with a natural interface that is easy to handle for everyone. One major shortcoming of this Android camera app is that the free or lite version of this app captures lower quality images. In addition to that, developers haven’t updated the application for more than three years. Nonetheless, the Camera FV-5 app brings an array of features like exposure bracketing, manual shutter speed, and much more.

Furthermore, the app allows you to take JPEG, true 16-bit RAW in DNG format*, and lossless PNG photo capturing formats that are ideal for post-processing. All camera functions can be controlled with the volume keys. Users can adjust EV, ISO, colour temperature and much more by using volume keys. Android devices with hardware camera shutter key are also supported.

You can download the app by clicking here.

5) Retrica:

Retrica is a perfect Camera app specifically used to take a perfect selfie. You can express yourself with mesmerizing filters and discover new interesting people. There are 100+ filters in this selfie editor. You can select any one of them you want and can see them in real-time before you take your selfies. So it is also giving you an option of capturing your good side instead of editing. This is a must-have camera app for photographers

Moreover, you can also add doodles to your pictures. One simple tap will take the best snapshot while a long press will capture live video. You can also switch into GIF mode and turn the snap or video into your very own GIF-able moment.

Retrica is not only a camera but it is also a community. You can meet and make new friends in this selfie editor. You can also send private messages with a new direct messaging feature.

You can Download it from Playstore or Click Here.

6) VSCO Cam:

The Visual Supply Company is very famous for its community and tools for creators. VSCO is an excellent camera and all-in-one photo editor. This is one of the simplest camera application and is user-friendly. You just need to take a photo or record a video and apply a good colour filter that enhances the picture. The app is packed with some marvellous features. It is all-purpose camera tool available in town.

Download VSCO Cam from Google Play by Clicking here.

7) CYME RA:

Cymera is the best beauty app that allows you to take instant and perfect selfies wherever you are. The special effects of Cymera can pop out your face in the image. For perfect the skin makeover, this Camera app for Android comes with a 5-step process. With the help of this app, you can combine up to nine photos into one and blur the background with a simple touch for more HD effect.

There are 130 different filters with 7 different and fascinating camera lenses. There is a silent mode to shoot wherever you want without disturbing people in surroundings. There is also a Bluetooth connection available for selfie sticks with a remote.

You can also Upgrade Photos with Unique Items such as trendy stickers, animal masks, beauty filters, light effects, frames.

This camera app comes with language Support of Korean, English, Spanish, German, Japanese, Chinese (traditional and simplified), Thai, Portuguese, Russian, Indonesian, Turkish, and Vietnamese.

You can download it from Play Store or Click Here

8) ProCam 5:

ProCam 5 is the best camera app that can help you to take a perfect picture as well as video. It has everything for still photo shoot including night and burst modes, slow shutter tools, Portrait Mode, and even 3D photos. This app allows photographers to shoot high-resolution video up to 4K Ultra HD quality. After capturing it, one can edit it right on the app and easily beautify it. ProCam 5 app offers everything in one place as it also provides full photo editing tools. One can edit the picture with filters and can also add background music for videos.

9) Insta-Beauty:

InstaBeauty, a full-featured camera app for 2019 that allows you to look more charming and gorgeous in your selfie. It contains more than 100 beautiful makeup styles and filters. You can touch up your selfies quickly and easily like never before.

Via this selfie editor, you can remove whiteheads，blackheads, pimples, acne and can get a flawless skin selfie. More than 50 million users globally use this app due to amazing selfie filters such as grid filters, teeth whitening, zoom in the eyes, stylish collage, emoji sticker, quick snap, special video, and many other amazing features.

You can Download this app from PlayStore or Click Here.

10) Camera MX:

Are you looking for a quality image free of cost? No worries! Just give a try to Camera MX. Camera MX has a clean interface and is very fast and easy. It’s capable of capturing both: still photos and video recording. The different and best thing about this app is its ability of “Live Photos. It has a “Shoot-the-Past” Burst Mode that lets you check the captured sequence shots that took place before you even pressed the shutter button, so you never miss the moment.

Download Camera Mx From play store or click here.

11) Halide:

Halid is a manual camera app that focuses on gesture control that looks very natural. It has a swipe option that allows users to change exposure and manual focus. A focus peaking feature also allows users to see what’s in focus instantaneously. There’s a fully automatic shooting mode, but you can also manually change the shutter speed & ISO. This is the best DSLR camera apps for Android.

Download Halide from Google PlayStore.

12) YouCam Perfect:

It is the is the best free Android camera app specifically for taking selfies as it focuses on enhancing a person’s beauty. It has an editing tool that helps you to look the best by offering six beautification levels. It also allows you to take full-body photos and allows you to make changes in your overall appearance.

This latest camera app has a multi-face detection technology that makes it easier to click group pictures. The “Smile” feature in it can be used for auto-clicking pictures.

Download YouCam Perfect from Google Play store.

13) ProShot:

ProShot Provides you with DSLR like experience but charges you for it. Like DSLR, ProShot gives users Auto, Program, Manual, and two configurable Custom modes. It depends on you that which mode you shoot with. ProShot captures in RAW format in order to keep data intact for post-processing.

Video recording is possible with ProShot as well, up to 4K resolution, so it’s a full replacement. Burst mode and time-lapse deliver high-quality results, so each moment gets captured as it happens.

Download ProShot from Here for your Android Device.

Youngsters, especially girls love the attention they get on social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook and Twitter where selfies act as a key factor to increase popularity. So download these useful Android camera apps and live in peace.

14) Zoom FX Premium:

Zoom FX premium is one of the best DLSR camera apps for Android. ZOOM FX is a feature-rich application that you could employ for phone photography. Many different types of shots can be taken with this application including action shots, stable shots, photo filters, photo composition, and much more.

The app offers you full manual DSLR controls, RAW capture, allows you to set ISO, focus distance, shutter speed, combine shooting modes, etc. The Google Play Store has rated it as one of the best android DSLR apps for android. It is one of the top camera apps for android.

The app’s amazing and unique features include killer speed burst mode, HDR mode pro, Spy camera, voice activation, live effects, best photo mode, stable shot for better pics, Timer, Collage Making, Time Lapse, Tap anywhere to shoot a feature, Silent camera mode option, Grid overlays, 360 Horizon level, Multiple flash modes, Live effects, Link to video app feature, Widget for your photos Custom folders, and more. Due to these brilliant features, it is regarded as the pro camera app for android.

To download the Zoom FX Premium, click here.

15) Google Camera:

Google Camera (Gcamera) is the company’s exclusive Android camera application that comes pre-installed on all Google Pixel smartphones and other devices. Credit to the Android community has managed to develop Google Camera ports, which can bring this application to a range of other Android devices.

It implies that you can utilize all the wonderful features of the app, such as the iconic Pixel portrait mode, HDR+, and much more. The Android developers have also been able to port the Pixel 4 camera’s Astrophotography feature, which allows users to capture extravagant shots in the dark. Conclusively, we can’t ignore Google Camera when searching for the best camera apps for Android. Since GCAM apps are ported by third-party developers, expect lags and bugs in the download package. It is the only 3rd party camera app on our list.

After using the Google camera app, you will never want to use your flashlight again. Night Sight feature of the app brings out most minor details and colours that get lost in the dark. You can even take some bright photos of our Milky Way galaxy. Another feature that is called Super Res Zoom keeps your photos sharp when you zoom in without any blur. In addition to that, you can add elegant background blur (bokeh) to photos. Another splendid feature of this app allows you to make the subject of your photo pop by leaving them in colour while changing the background to black and white.

To download the app, click here.

Conclusion:

All of the apps mentioned above are listed after a detailed survey of each of them. These are the best camera apps for Android and my personal preferences among these are Adobe photoshop camera, Flimic pro and open camera. Share our feedback with us regarding this list in the comment section!