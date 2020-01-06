10 Best Calorie Counter Apps for Android in 2020

Are you fat and sad the way you look because of it? Are you super busy and don’t get time to work out? Do you want to look like Tom Cruise and don’t know how to? Everything is possible if you want it to be done. Do you want to look good? Yes then Tracking your food and calorie intake can be important. No doubt, losing weight is not easy and there are many methods to do so including a strict diet, Exercise or counting calories. As revealed before counting calories is considered to be the easiest and accurate way of losing weight.

According to research, people who look over their calorie lose more weight and even the put-off weight for a long period of time when considered to others. Gone are days when people used to look at the back of tins to calculate the number of calories they are absorbing with every meal. Now counting calories are very easy. There are many useful websites and apps that help you log your meals and track your intake. So this blog is for those people who are looking for the best calories counters available in the year 2020. Last but not least, most of them are free.

List of Best Calorie Counter Apps for Android

It should be kept in mind that all these selected apps are based on their user reviews, timely updates, and overall impact in supporting people’s weight loss efforts. Calorie counter apps are available for iOS and Android but today we will only be covering Android and later on iOS, So here is the list:

Calorie Counter & Diet Tracker by MyFitnessPal:

The database of MyFitnessPal’s food e is the largest having around 5 million foods which make it user-friendly. Due to a larger database, one can easily and accurately add their daily food intake. However, in case, any food is not available in the list you can customize recipes by adding your own food. The app allows you to set caloric and macronutrient goals, so you know the wroth of nutrition you need, without the added calories.

Hurrah! This app is free.

In order to download this app for Android, Click Here.

Calorie Counter and Food Diary by MyNetDiary:

This app had uncountable feature one could ask for. It now only allows you to track the basics but also track up to 45 micronutrients, and multiple meals and snack times. One of the best features in this app is that it allows you to add the food through scanning a barcode reader and ability to take pictures of your food. The flexible servicing size makes this app more user-friendly.

One can also get daily advice to analyze your weight loss approach and motivational quotes so that you stay on track.

In order to Download this Calorie Counter and Food Diary by MyNetDiary on Android, Click Here.

Lose It:

As the name suggests, this is also one of the best calorie counter app on Android helping many to lose weight and Maintain the lost weight. This app has an easy-to-use food diary and exercises log. By logging in to this app one can also connect a pedometer or any other fitness device. The most important thing about this app is that it provides you with personalized recommendations based on your weight, height and age.

It has a large database that makes it easy for you to select food from. the food diary is simple and user-friendly. Addition of something new is also a piece of cake.

Yes, this App is also free. So in order to download it, Just click here.

Fat Secret:

Just according to the name, this app is for Fat people and this app really wants you, people, to lose weight and for that, they will help you by acting as a calorie counter. This app provides everything in one place with just a tap you will get a food diary, nutrition database, healthy recipes, exercise log, weight chart and journal. It also has a modern barcode scanner facility that helps you to track packaged foods.

The homepage shows total calorie intake, as well as the breakdown of carbs, protein and fat — displayed both for the day and for each meal.

Waow! This app is also free and no worries, you don’t need to search for it. We have done our research, this app is available for download form Android Play Store. Get it by clicking here.

Cron-o-meter:

The name of this app is very medicated however this app lets you keep track of your diet, exercises and body weight in the easiest way. Cron-o-meter is actually useful for tracking micronutrients like vitamins and minerals.

The praiseful thing about this app is that it has the capability to select if you are lactating or pregnant so that things don’t go wrong with you. Another best thing about this app is that it also recognises specific diets like if you are following Keto diet you just need to tell it so it will help you in opting low-carb diet or a low-fat vegetarian diet.

It has a wonderful set of features but it offers a gold upgrade for some negligible amount of money that will provide more features and also eliminates ads.

In order to download Cron-o-meter from Android, click here.

LifeSum:

LifeSum is not just another app as it has won many awards by acting as everyone’s personal coach. It not only teaches you to eat on time instead also tells you the time to eat. This app has an attractive interface due to which people feel fresh after using it. When you scan in food with the barcode scanner, it’s broken down so you can easily view the number of proteins, carbs and fats you’ve eaten; you can get comprehensive details too such as potassium, fibre and saturated fat.

With the help pf lifesum, one can also keep the track of your measurements including arms, chest, and waist.

In order to download LifeSum from Google Play store, Click here.

JawBone Up:

This fancy name suggests that this app will help you lose weight and make you look prettier than before. This fitness calorie counter will even track your sleep and movement. This Android app has a multitude of sensors that utilize info on your weight, height, activity duration and intensity. This app takes care of old people so it has relatively big pictures with easy food log divided into food groups and meal times.

In order to download JawBone Up for Android, Click here.

My Plate Calorie Tracker:

Tracking calories works! Join the millions who have lost weight with MyPlate Calorie Tracker — the most user-friendly way to track your calories and stay fit on your Android Phone.

This Android app makes tracking calories EASY. By using this app, you can easily browse a variety of food database with over 2 million items. It also has a handy bar code scanner to find and track food easily. Not only this, you can also create custom foods and meals.

With this app, track your water intake and stay fresh. Get real-time, 24/7 support from members of our motivational community and others on a similar journey. Oh yes, you can also set meal-time reminders to keep you on track.

In order to download this app, from the Google Play store, click here.

Noom Coach:

Noom Coach is not like other calorie counter apps that help you lose weight. It has a different approach. Noom’s proven psychology-based approach identifies your deep-rooted thoughts and triggers and builds a custom game plan to help you form healthy habits, faster. According to research, people who use Noom lose an average of 18 pounds in just 16 weeks!78% keep the weight off for over a year.

So what are you weighting for? Download this different kind of app from Google play store for free by clicking here.

Fitbit Built-In Calorie Counter:

Everyone would have head Fibit’s calorie counter name as it is a built-in app. However, being easily available doesn’t make it an easy app as you have to work out a lot. This app, wirelessly SYNC your Blaze, Alta, Alta HR, Charge 2, Flex 2, Surge, Charge HR, Charge, Flex, Aria, One or Zip tracker with your Android device. Like other fitness apps, it also provides all the functions and helps you lose weight for free.

In order to download FitBit calories app, Click here.

Conclusion:

Now when you know about the best every calories app that will help you look beautiful, what are you weighting for? Won’t you try it out? Even if you don’t need to lose weight or learn to eat healthily, these fantastic apps will assist you in keeping your fabulous shape.

Maintaining fitness is one of the fundamentals of a healthy lifestyle. The software market introduces a number of apps on health and fitness for the massive fitness seeking an audience. Some apps are in the market are present just for the sake of presentation. Nevertheless, users can find relative apps that are best suitable for their fitness requirements. So pick anyone and enjoy!