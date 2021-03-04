Truecaller has now introduced a new personal safety app known as Guardians. With the help of the new app, users will be able to share their location and alert their guardians in case of an emergency.

According to the company, the Guardians app is built in-house over the past 15 months with team members from Sweden and India. The app will never share the personal information of users with any third-party app for commercial use, including the Truecaller app. TrueCaller launched the Guardians app just ahead of International Women’s Day 2021 on March 8.

Truecaller Introduces Guardians Personal Safety App

If you want to use the app, then you will need to sign up on the Guardians app by using your existing Truecaller account or by simply entering your phone number. In case you are not a Truecaller user, then a missed call or one-time password (OTP) will be generated to verify your phone number before signing up. The app will take only three permissions: your location, contacts, and phone permission.

The Guardians app is totally free without any ads or premium tiers, so you will not have to pay any peny. Soon, the company will introduce a shortcut to download the Guardians app through the regular Truecaller app.

Alan Mamedi, CEO and Co-founder of Truecaller parent True Software Scandinavia AB, said in a statement. “Guardians was born out of a simple question – how can we crowdsource personal safety, just like the way we crowdsource protection against spam, scams and frauds with Truecaller? We also believe that we have the right tools and the conviction to make Guardians happen.”

Recommended Reading: Truecaller for Android Brings Spam Activity Indicator