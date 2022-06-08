TSMC to commence mass production of new 3nm M2 Pro chip soon

Apple has been the most famous and progressing company these days and is liked by many youngsters. Apple has revealed that its mass commencement of mass production of new 3nm M2 Pro chip at the year end. This is the first up gradation of the Apple Silicon chips created for the iPad and Mac. The fans were waiting eagerly for the new M2 Pro but had no news. This news is the cool breeze for the fans.

The revelation clears few things. One is that Apple will continue with its old supplier TSMC for its Apple Silicon chip. This is Taiwanese supplier who will start the mass production of M2 Pro chip.

3nm M2 Pro chip- What’s New

M2 Pro Chip will be 3-nanometer process and will be available in the MacBooks and iPad. The scale of chip in nanometer represents the total distance between transistors. If the distance is less, the performance will be better. The 3-nanometer is very less distance and less distance chips performs better which means the performance of M2 Pro Chip.

According to the company, M2 has 18% faster CPU performance as compared to its predecessor M1. As far as graphics are concerned, it performs 35% better graphics as compared to new 10-core GPU. Other than this, M2 offers 24 GB of RAM as compared to M1 that had 8 GB and 16 GB RAM in its two variants.

Before the news regarding this chip was broke, it was all over the internet that Apple is working on new Mac Mini that will include M2 Pro Chip. It is also revealed that Apple is developing more powerful chips for its Silicon Mac Pro that was most awaited one.

This time, Apple has also been working on another new Mac mini (codenamed J474) that features the M2 Pro chip – a variant with eight performance cores and four efficiency cores, totaling a 12-core CPU versus the 10-core CPU of the current M1 Pro.

Other than this, it was also revealed that upcoming iPAD will also include 3 nanometer chip.

Lets wait to get these devices in hand to test their performance.

