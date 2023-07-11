Tumblr has just announced a major overhaul of its platform that will bring algorithmic recommendations to users’ feeds. The company itself revealed that “The underlying problem is that Tumblr isn’t easy to use.” Although Tumblr doesn’t provide exact details on new features. However, it does give some pretty big clues about what is coming. The company states that one of its main goals is to “provide great content every time the app is opened” and describes its current “follow” feed as “stale”.

Tumblr is Working on TikTok-Inspired Feeds to Grow its User Base

To address this issue, the company says it is working to improve our algorithmic ranking capabilities for all feeds. Also, it will make it easier for users to understand the vibrant communities on Tumblr. The company also notes that developing more user-friendly features, including improvements to how replies and reblogs work, will also be crucial in attracting new users.

To enhance Tumblr’s usability, the company is now addressing these core guiding principles.

Expand the ways new users can discover and sign up for Tumblr.

Provide high-quality content with every app launch.

Facilitate easier user participation in conversations.

Retain and grow our creator base.

Create patterns that encourage users to keep returning to Tumblr.

Improve the platform’s performance, stability, and quality.

The company does not reveal any time frame for this overhaul. But we are hoping that the update will be available in the near future. As the company is really trying hard to grow its user base.

