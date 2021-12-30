Tumblr is at Odds with Apple Once Again on ‘Mature’ Stuff on its Application

Every app has certain limitations and boundaries. You have seen trigger warnings or pop-up messages using Tumblr and other platforms to make your searches safe. To protect your data and privacy and to disengage with any unpleasant experience, these warnings are a must. Tumblr was having an on and off war with iOS applications because of the same reason. Once again, there is a debate going on over the ‘mature’ content present all over the iOS app.

If you are a Tumblr user, you will get a pop-up stating that the information has been disabled due to “possibly inappropriate or explicit content” if they visit a personal blog that is marked as “adult.” Tumblr also announced that some postings will be buried in the search feature. And even on user dashboards, that display suggested posts as well as information from people they follow. Tumbler stated in a blog post, “To stay in Apple’s App Store and maintain our iOS application available, we need to make adjustments that would assist us in being more compliant with their regulations concerning sensitive information.”

To follow these regulations, Tumblr users created an unapproved crowdsourced catalog of tags that Tumblr has forbidden on iOS. Several of the forbidden tags sound right for a company aiming to purge itself of sensitive data- ‘nudity’, ‘drugs’, and ‘sex’ are prohibited, for example. There is a ban on tags with figures 69 and 420. Many Tumblr users come to the platform to anonymously discuss their lives, but this kind of tag prohibition effectively suppresses those discussions.

Making any site free of mature content seems to be a Sisyphean task. A lot is going on, and hopefully, both parties will agree to something that will work in everybody’s favor.

