TikTok is All Ready to Bring ‘Twee’ Back

TikTok was the most famous domain of the internet during 2021. Yes, it overtakes Google as well. And it now appears that it will supplant Instagram as the supreme place for fashion influencers. TikTok, which has one of the world’s largest audiences, has been responsible for the spread and collapse of many a fad. People pay attention when TikTok talks. But, its fashion models have recently been split on whether or not a very particular and classic trend, twee, will make a comeback.

Twee is Coming Back

Even if you don’t know what the word means, you’ll probably recognize the look. Imagine swooping bangs, Peter Pan necks, charming cardigans, skating skirts with pleated skirts, bright lipstick, ukuleles, even typewriters during the 2013 ModCloth vibe. Look at practically any photo of Zooey Deschanel from 2011 to 2014, and you’ll be hit in the face by twee or hipster clothes. It was a hugely popular look, particularly among Tumblr users.

On the other side, some individuals are confident that the trend is coming back, advising fashionistas to get their ballet shoes and berets ready. Some, on the other hand, regard it as the recent in a long line of TikTok algorithmic bubbles. That will burst due to conjecture and drama. If it’s back or not, it’s already attracting criticism. So, why is it that an aesthetic is causing such disunity?

It can be Scary?

Tumblr fame was king when the twee emerge. And the more re-blogs you gain on an adorable photo with a lyrical caption, the more bohemian and unique you are. It was more of an attitude than a fashion fad, comparable to what we today refer to as hipsters. Sadly, it is also accompanying some extremely disturbing attitudes on body kinds and elitism. It promotes anorexia and other things.

So, are you the team twee or not?

