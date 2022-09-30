Twitch Is Temporarily Restricting Browser Support To Just Chrome, Edge & Firefox

According to the latest reports, we have come to know that Twitch , the streaming service has announced that Chrome, Edge, and Firefox are currently the only web browsers officially supported by the streaming platform. It means that Twitch Browser Support Is Restricted to only three Browsers right now. There had been no context provided within the announcement. However, it seems that the restrictions are temporary and have been placed on alternative browsers so that Twitch can locate and shut down access points creating masses of bot accounts.

Let’s dig into it. Actually, the issues began when users experienced errors while logging into the service. As a result of that Twitch Support addressed the situation by asking users to log in from an up-to-date version of the three supported web browsers. Furthermore, they announced that a help article will address troubleshooting the issues soon. Twitch CPO Tom Verrilli later clarified saying that the browser restrictions are only a temporary measure in order to combat botnets used in hate raids. Let’s have a look at the tweet:

Opera GX has assured Twitch users on Twitter that they can still access the streaming platform through its browser, providing they update to the latest version. You can still log in to Safari, Brave, and Opera GX as well as you can have access to both watch videos and start a stream. However, on the other hand, some users are reporting issues including being unable to make purchases on Twitch using an unsupported browser, and even streamers using one of the supported browsers are experiencing login errors as well. So, let’s see what comes next. Will it be a temporary restriction or permanent? We will have to wait for an official announcement regarding it.

