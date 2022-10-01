Twitch rolls out ‘Elevated Chat’ feature for creators

Twitch, a live streaming app for games, videos, music, and entertainment is testing a new feature that lets users boost their chat messages on the platform. The name of this feature is Elevated Chat. With this feature, the chat messages of users will be elevated for a specifically chosen time with a little fee that would be paid for just one time. As far as this payment module is concerned, it ranges from $5 to $100 divided into five different tiers from 30 seconds to two and a half minutes.

Since the feature is in the testing phase, it is currently available to a limited number of channels on the platform. The elevated chats option will either appear at the top of the chat or at the bottom of the video. As revealed before, users can purchase an Elevated chat depending on the time span they want to keep their chats up.

Many would be thinking that what will happen if multiple people elevate their chat messages at one time? Regarding this, the company revealed that if multiple people elevate their chat messages, it will come on a first-come, first-served basis. Once the chat is up, moderators can “timeout” or ban the user. If due to any reason, the comments on that chats are removed, users will not be able to get a refund and won’t be able to elevate someone’s else messages in the future.

While chats will be elevated on a first-come basis, I believe people who will pay more to have their chats up for more time will have an issue with this.

When it comes to revenue, it will be a 70 / 30 split for creators. The testing of this feature has started and the company revealed that it is going to launch it to more people in the next four weeks. This feature will be available in the US, Germany, Canada, Australia, Korea, Japan, Brazil, Mexico, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, South Africa, and Taiwan.

