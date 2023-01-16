Advertisement

It seems like Elon Musk has intentionally blocked third-party clients on Twitter. According to the latest information, Twitter just blocked third-party clients like Tweetbot and Twitterrific. The third-party Twitter clients have been broken since at least Thursday evening, and developers say they still don’t have any kind of update.

Twitter Blocks Third-party Clients like Tweetbot and Twitterrific

According to internal Slack messages viewed by The Information, the social media platform intentionally suspended those third-party apps. In one post, a senior software engineer literally says: “Third-party app suspensions are intentional.”

Users have been complaining that they couldn’t use third-party apps since Thursday evening. They could not use Tweetbot, Twitterrific, and other apps you can use to scroll through Twitter without going directly through Twitter’s software.

“And I really want an official public statement,” Tweetbot co-creator Paul Haddad said in a Mastodon post on Sunday. “We have a large number of sub. renewals for year 3 of Tweetbot coming up in a couple of weeks. If we’re permanently cut off I need to know so we can remove the app from sale and prevent those. Which obviously I’d rather not do.”

On Sunday Twitterrific tweeted: “There’s still no official word about what’s going on. We apologize for the ongoing interruption.”

On the other hand, Twitter has not responded yet about this matter. We hope that Twitter will soon explain this decision.

