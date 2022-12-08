Twitter Blue Pricing Is Expected To Change Again

Laiba MohsinLast Updated: Dec 8, 2022
According to some reports, Twitter is expected to make yet another significant change to its premium service. The not-so-good part is that Twitter Blue Pricing is again going to change.

Twitter Blue Pricing Could Change Soon

We all know that the social media platform, Twitter is now run by Elon Musk. He is all set to charge a monthly fee of $7 for Twitter Blue signups made via Twitter’s website, and $11 for transactions made through the iPhone app according to the latest reports. It is quite obvious that the new pricing would replace the blanket monthly fee of $7.99 that Twitter was charging before it suspended Twitter Blue signups about a month ago.

The point worth mentioning here is that Twitter has yet to make any official announcement about the new fee. It seems to be a good way to be the company’s way of dealing with Apple taking a 30% cut of in-app purchases. Elon Musk showed displeasure at Apple’s App Store fees last month. So, if the new system is implemented by Twitter, it will ensure that the social media platform still receives around $7 for each Blue sign-up made via the App Store.

Actually, the new fees will prompt most Twitter Blue newcomers to simply sign up via Twitter’s website, saving themselves $4 in the process. Let me tell you that the apparent price change comes a week after Musk tweeted that Apple threatened him to withhold Twitter from its App Store but won’t tell us why. Twitter Blue signups might be offered again as soon as this Friday, after which we’ll be able to get the first look at any price changes.

The point worth mentioning here is that Twitter Blue is also set to release different verification badges with:

  • company Twitter accounts receiving a gold mark
  • government accounts a gray one
  • individuals getting the traditional blue mark

Before any Twitter account receives a verification mark, Elon said they will be “manually authenticated before check activates.”  We will surely update you soon whenever we come to know more about precisely what the authentication process will involve.

