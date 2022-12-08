Twitter Blue Pricing Is Expected To Change Again

We all know that the social media platform, Twitter is now run by Elon Musk. He is all set to charge a monthly fee of $7 for Twitter Blue signups made via Twitter’s website, and $11 for transactions made through the iPhone app according to the latest reports. It is quite obvious that the new pricing would replace the blanket monthly fee of $7.99 that Twitter was charging before it suspended Twitter Blue signups about a month ago.

The point worth mentioning here is that Twitter has yet to make any official announcement about the new fee. It seems to be a good way to be the company’s way of dealing with Apple taking a 30% cut of in-app purchases. Elon Musk showed displeasure at Apple’s App Store fees last month. So, if the new system is implemented by Twitter, it will ensure that the social media platform still receives around $7 for each Blue sign-up made via the App Store.