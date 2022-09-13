Twitter has now started rolling out its redesigned Spaces tab. Twitter Blue subscribers are also getting the Podcasts feature. The Twitter Blue members on iOS can check out the new interface element through the subscription’s early access Labs feature. The tab brings together live and recorded Spaces, and even offers a selection of popular podcasts you can listen to directly through the app. Twitter’s Podcasts are different from the known Twitter Spaces which also offer an audio experience via the app.

Twitter Blue Subscribers Are Now Getting the Podcasts Feature

Twitter started working on adding podcasts in March when developer Jane Manchun Wong found references to the tab in Twitter’s code. A few months later, the company began testing the interface tweak with a small group of English-speaking users on Android and iOS. In its current iteration, the tab features separate categories for current and upcoming Spaces and a Stations section that groups podcasts and Spaces under similar themes.

However now, Twitter Blue posted an update available for all subscribers of the service. Twitter Podcasts is coming to the platform to add to its audio experience for all. It will be in the same button as the Spaces feature. Users may access the likes of the live audio rooms, Podcasts episodes from different creators, themed audio stations and recorded Spaces content.

The feature is taking its early steps on the integration and will be available for iOS users only, alongside their Twitter Blue subscriptions. Android and web users will have to wait for its rollout in the future to get the Podcasts.

