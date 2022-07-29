Last year in June, Twitter launched its subscription service called “Twitter Blue.” The subscription offers you a number of features which regular Twitter users do not have. For instance, Twitter Blue users have the ability to quickly undo a just-sent tweet and theme options within the app. Now almost a year later, the Twitter Blue subscription service is getting more expensive.

Twitter Blue Subscription is Getting More Expensive

Twitter has just sent out an email to all its Twitter Blue subscribers stating that the monthly subscription price will be increased soon. When the service was launched, it charged $2.99 per month. However now, the company will increase the price to $4.99 per month which is a 66% increase.

On the other hand, Twitter iOS users are already paying $4.99 per month for this subscription for the latest version.

It is worth mentioning here that if you are already an active subscriber of the service, Twitter will give you some time to pay more. Twitter says that “early adopters” of Twitter Blue will continue to pay $2.99 per month until October 2022. After that, the subscription price will automatically be adjusted to $4.99. But don’t worry, these users will get a notification again 30 days before it takes effect.

However, it is unclear why Twitter is raising the price of the Blue service after a year. Anyhow, the company is hopeful that the price increase in the Twitter Blue service will help the platform “continue to build some of the new features” users have been asking for.

