Twitter Could Face Major Crash During World Cup

According to a recently terminated employee, Twitter has a 50% risk of experiencing a major crash during the World Cup. He had knowledge of how the firm handles important events. He knows how the Twitter Command Centre operates. This is the platform’s team of troubleshooters that keeps an eye on the website for problems, like traffic spikes and data centre outages.

He estimated a 90% chance of something going wrong that users would notice during the 29-day competition in Qatar. He also suggested that some kind of incident such as service responding slowly or incorrectly is almost certain.

According to The Observer, Twitter is likely to struggle with traffic at kickoff and may crash. The company’s ability to respond to any issues with its IT infrastructure was weakened by swingeing cuts that the CEO, Elon Musk, has instigated since his October 28 purchase of the platform for $44bn.

In the first week, about half of the company’s 7,500 employees were let go. Four out of every five of the company’s 5,500 contractors were let go during the second week. And this week, another 1,000 or more employees quit after Musk issued a directive asking them to choose between current employment and future employment. It is worth noting that many of those who resigned were Twitter’s most experienced staff.

