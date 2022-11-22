After purchasing Twitter, Elon Musk is now busy making the app more secure and more convenient. According to the latest report, Musk wants to make encrypted DMs on Twitter. So that no one would be able to compromise your security. Not only this but Twitter’s owner also wants to add voice and video chat abilities in the DMs as well.

In a meeting with employees today, Musk said that the company would encrypt DMs and work to add encrypted video and voice calling between accounts. The Verge got the recording of the meeting.

Elon Musk Wants Encrypted DMs and Voice/ Video Chat Functions on Twitter

“We want to enable users to be able to communicate without being concerned about their privacy, [or] without being concerned about a data breach at Twitter causing all of their DMs to hit the web, or think that maybe someone at Twitter could be spying on their DMs,” Musk said. “That’s obviously not going to be cool and it has happened a few times before.”

It is worth mentioning here that in 2018, Twitter warned that an undisclosed number of DMs between businesses and their customers had been accessible by outsiders for over a year. Moreover, the US government also charged an ex-employee with improperly accessing user data on behalf of Saudi Arabia.

Musk is set on rolling out encryption as a top priority for the vision he is calling Twitter 2.0. “It should be the case that I can’t look at anyone’s DMs if somebody has put a gun to my head,”.

He also praised Signal for encrypted chats. He also revealed that its creator, Moxie Marlinspike, is now “potentially willing to help out” with encrypting Twitter DMs. As mentioned above, Musk also wants to add the ability to do voice and video chat via DMs.

There are no words for when these features will roll out to everyone.

