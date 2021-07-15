Twitter is Shutting Down Fleets, its version of Stories

Snapchat was the first one to come up with the idea of stories. Keeping in view its success all other social media apps copied it including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp whose stories feature is quite popular these days. However, now every app is meant for such features. For instance, Twitter could not impress its users and finally has to wave goodbye to its fleets, kinds of stories feature.

Many people in my circle do not even know what Fleets are. These are actually Twitter’s version of stories. However since most of people are not interested in such kinds of features and not every feature suits every platform, Twitter couldn’t succeed.

Since Twitter couldn’t impress people to use its fleets feature, it has announced that Tweets will die forever on August 3. However, the company says that it has not wasted its time on this feature instead it has learned a lot from it and will utilize this learning in the upcoming features.

“We’ll utilize learnings from Fleets to focus on creating other ways for people to join the conversation and talk about what’s happening in their world”

Furthermore, the company is also investigating that why people are not participating on Twitter. Some of the features that were part of Fleets are shifted to other areas of the platform to provide a better experience to users. These features include a full-screen camera, text formatting options, and GIF stickers, which are now a part of the Twitter composer.

Are you happy about the demise of Fleets? Lets us know in the comments section below.

Also Read: Now Twitter Allows Users to Add Stickers to Fleets