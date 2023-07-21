Twitter is preparing to launch a new job listings feature that allows verified organizations on the platform to post job listings on their profiles. The social media giant has also created an official @TwitterHiring account. However, it hasn’t tweeted anything from it yet.

Twitter hasn’t officially announced the job postings feature yet. However, some verified organizations have already been able to post job listings under their Twitter bios on their profiles. The job listings take interested applicants directly to the company’s website. They can learn more about the position and submit an application.

Twitter is Testing A Job Listings Feature for Verified Organizations

Moreover, verified organizations will be able to add up to five job positions to their profiles. Twitter will allow verified organizations to import all of their open jobs to the platform by connecting to a supported ATS or XML feed.

No doubt, this new feature is the initial step for Twitter to take on popular companies like LinkedIn and Indeed. Back in May, Elon Musk hinted at the feature alongside the dating feature. The company also purchased a job-matching tech startup called Laskie in May. It’s possible that the acquisition helped the social media giant develop and ship the feature.

It appears that verified organizations won’t have to pay extra to access the job postings feature. The feature is included in Twitter’s $1,000 per month Verified for Organizations package.

Twitter has yet to announce this feature. We will get more information about this feature then. Until then, stay tuned for more updates.

