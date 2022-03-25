Twitter Makes Messaging Searching Easier through DM’s

Twitter keeps on bringing new features in the market to give ease to the users. This time it is rolling out the new update in its Direct Messages feature which gives the user the option of specific Messaging searching in their DMs. The Twitter support gave the news of the new update with a GIF showing how it will work.

Before this on Twitter, the user could find their DMs by name of the people or group chat. In this new update, the user will be allowed to use the search bar to find the specific messages using keywords. This search experience works similar to how other message platforms are working like WhatsApp and iMessage.

Twitter’s new Messaging Searching Feature will help users avoid scrolling to find the Desired Message

The good thing about this new update is that it is made available for all. The iOS users, Android users, and on the web, this facility will be availed by all.

How it works:

The user has to type the keyword in the search bar icon in the top right corner of the screen and next to the three-dot menu on the user’s profile banner. The results are then filtered into three categories:, people, groups, and messages. The user will then choose messages from these categories and every conversation with the keyword will pop up and the user will easily find the conversation easily.

This new feature update will surely make things easier for the users. They can easily type the keyword they are searching and get the filtered results which will reduce their time of search and makes them stick to the app.

