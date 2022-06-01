Twitter preparing to launch Search Subscribe Notifications

Whenever we think of the tweet-related mobile notifications, the app that comes to mind at once is Twitter. The users see just the new tweets that arrive from their friends. It is seen that in the latest pre-version of the mobile app, Twitter is preparing to launch Search Subscribe Notifications for the new tweets which resemble the search term.

On the desktop, there is a TweetDeck that offers an expanded suite for the possible Twitter notifications. Side by side it also shows what will be the speed of the app if one chooses a notification possibility. So, one can choose from the notification options by looking at their effect on the swiftness of the Twitter Application.

An Android developer revealed on Twitter that the latest version of Twitter Alpha has a new feature which is named Search Subscribe which is visible on the Tweet Deck. He took two screenshots showing what the new icon looks like and how it functions.

How it works:

When a user searches for something in the Twitter Application, he will see a new bell icon on the right side of the search bar. When one clicks the bell icon, a message automatically appears that says “You’re subscribed to receive push notifications for Tweets about” what the user was typing to search. The function is very much like Tweet Deck that enables notifications for anything.

Though the Search Subscribe feature is not live yet in the app, the developer forcedly enabled the feature to see the preview. Maybe the feature is still not running as even after clicking on the Search Subscribe bell icon for a search topic, he, later on, didn’t get any notifications or maybe the company wants to avoid receiving a large number of tweets so will send notifications periodically. As the company has neither yet announced any of its workings nor has it made it functional in the latest pre-version of the app so the users have to wait and see how things will shape up in the near future.

