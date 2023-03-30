Twitter Suspends Pakistan Govt’s Twitter Account in India for the Third Time

Recently, according to reports, the official Twitter account of the Pakistani government was blocked in India for the second time in 6 months. This move, according to Twitter India, was conducted in response to a legal demand, with which the microblogging platform normally adheres in form of a court order.
It’s important to note that this is the third suspension of the account in India. The first two occurred in July and October of last year. The “@GovtofPakistan” Twitter feed is still accessible in other nations, including the United States and Canada, according to an international source, even if Indian users are currently unable to access it.
Moreover, India has blocked 16 news outlets from YouTube, six of which are based in Pakistan. This was done under the emergency powers outlined in the IT Rules, 2021.
The blocked YouTube channels, according to the Indian Ministry, were allegedly discovered to be spreading false information in order to sow chaos in India. They allegedly did this by using exaggerated and phony thumbnails, pictures of news anchors, and TV news channel logos to appear authentic and trick viewers into believing false information.
On the positive side, Pakistan was finally removed from the EU list of “High-Risk Third Countries,” which has been welcomed by the Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif.
